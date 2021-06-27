Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain, storms possible Sunday

(WXYZ) — FLOOD WARNINGS FOR THE LOWER ROUGE RIVER AT DEARBORN & THE ROUGE RIVER AT DETROIT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Heavy rain and a strong thunderstorm is possible. High of 87°.

Monday: Hot, muggy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

