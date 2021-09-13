Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: More storms possible today

Metro Detroit Forecast: More storms possible today
Posted at 5:03 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 05:36:08-04

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of occasional rain & storms, especially north of Detroit. Highs near 77.

Monday Night: Clearing skies with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday: More showers and storms are possible with some of them turning severe. Highs will be 90°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

