Metro Detroit Forecast: More storms possible today

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of occasional rain & storms, especially north of Detroit. Highs near 77.

Monday Night: Clearing skies with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday: More showers and storms are possible with some of them turning severe. Highs will be 90°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

