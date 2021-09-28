Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Quiet weather pattern

Posted at 4:56 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 04:56:32-04

A Flood Warning continue for the Huron River, near Hamburg, in Livingston Co. The river will start to recede.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs near 71. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 72. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

