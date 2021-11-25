Metro Detroit Forecast: Rainy Thanksgiving Day

Watch
(WXYZ) — Thanksgiving Day: Light rain in the morning. Then light showers at times the rest of the day. High of 47°. Rain totals: a quarter inch or less. It will get breezy and colder after a cold front passes around sunset.

Tonight: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. Low of 27°. Wind chills in the teens by morning. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cold and windy. Partly to mostly cloudy with a low of 27° and a high of 34°. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Less windy. Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and high of 37.

