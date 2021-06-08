Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Scattered storms and heavy rain

items.[0].videoTitle
Hot and humid today with a few showers in the morning and scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain in the afternoon.
Posted at 4:29 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 05:29:02-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Humid. A few morning showers. Then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy downpours are expected and a few storms may have winds up to 45-50 mph. High of 85°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower or storm possible overnight. Low of 69°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Most will be in the afternoon and evening. High of 83°.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018