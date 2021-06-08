Metro Detroit Forecast: Scattered storms and heavy rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Humid. A few morning showers. Then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy downpours are expected and a few storms may have winds up to 45-50 mph. High of 85°. Wind: S 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower or storm possible overnight. Low of 69°. Wind: S 5 mph.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Most will be in the afternoon and evening. High of 83°.
Thursday: Scattered showers. High of 82°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
