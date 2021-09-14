Metro Detroit Forecast: Severe storm risk late today

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: A line of severe storms possible between 5pm-11pm as a cold front passes. Otherwise, morning fog. Hot, humid and breezy afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or storm after 11 a.m. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Storms ending before midnight. Wind shifts out of the NW 10-20 mph. Low of 62°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid with a high of 76°. Slight chance of a few showers across the Thumb.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor