Metro Detroit Forecast: Severe storm risk late today

A line of severe storms is possible after 5pm today. We may see a shower or storm before then this afternoon. Hot &amp; humid with highs near 90°.
Posted at 4:38 AM, Sep 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — Tuesday: A line of severe storms possible between 5pm-11pm as a cold front passes. Otherwise, morning fog. Hot, humid and breezy afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or storm after 11 a.m. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Storms ending before midnight. Wind shifts out of the NW 10-20 mph. Low of 62°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid with a high of 76°. Slight chance of a few showers across the Thumb.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

