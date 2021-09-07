Metro Detroit Forecast: Severe storms possible late today

(WXYZ) — Today: A cool and comfortable morning. Warmer and breezy afternoon with a high of 87°. Strong to severe storms possible as a cold front approaches from the northwest 4pm - 10 pm. Some storms could have damaging wind gusts with heavy rain. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Gusts over 30 mph at times in the afternoon.

Tonight: Still breezy with decreasing clouds as storms move out. Low of 62°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 77°. 20% chance of a passing afternoon shower.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. 20% chance of a shower.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

