Metro Detroit Forecast: Showers today; temperatures still above average.

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy day with occasional light showers through the afternoon. High of 63°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Decreasing clouds with a low of 44°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 64°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Scattered showers with a high of 54°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
