Metro Detroit Forecast: Showers today; temperatures still above average.

Posted at 4:05 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 04:05:44-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy day with occasional light showers through the afternoon. High of 63°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with a low of 44°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 64°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with a high of 54°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
