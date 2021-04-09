Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Some storms today could have severe-level wind gusts

Isolated storms possible after 1pm today. It's possible a storm becomes severe due to wind gusts up to 60 mph. It will be an overall windy day with gusts around 30 mph this afternoon.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 05:31:04-04

(WXYZ) — Friday: A warm and windy afternoon with isolated storms after 1pm. While not everyone will see storms today, those that do could have gusts over 50 mph. A severe thunderstorm is not out of the question due to potentially damaging wind gusts. High of 73°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers through 2 a.m. Low of 53°

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 4pm. Rain will continue at night. High of 74°.

Sunday: Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Cooler with a high of 59°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
