Metro Detroit Forecast: Some storms today could have severe-level wind gusts

(WXYZ) — Friday: A warm and windy afternoon with isolated storms after 1pm. While not everyone will see storms today, those that do could have gusts over 50 mph. A severe thunderstorm is not out of the question due to potentially damaging wind gusts. High of 73°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers through 2 a.m. Low of 53°

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 4pm. Rain will continue at night. High of 74°.

Sunday: Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Cooler with a high of 59°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

