Metro Detroit Forecast: Spotty showers today; first frost tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Spotty showers mostly in the morning, but some may last into the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 54°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: First frost possible. Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s . Light wind overnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy after a cold start. Rain moves in by the afternoon and will last through Monday. High of 53°.

Monday: Rainy and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor