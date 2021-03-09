Metro Detroit Forecast: 60s tomorrow!

(WXYZ) —
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 38°. Wind: SSE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with a high of 64°. Wind: S 15-25 mph and some higher gusts.
Thursday: Rain off-and-on throughout the day, but mostly concentrated along a cold front from midday through the afternoon. Thunder is possible too. High of 64°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
