Metro Detroit Forecast: 60s tomorrow!

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 38°. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with a high of 64°. Wind: S 15-25 mph and some higher gusts.

Thursday: Rain off-and-on throughout the day, but mostly concentrated along a cold front from midday through the afternoon. Thunder is possible too. High of 64°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

