Metro Detroit Forecast: Still hot and humid

Posted at 3:23 AM, Jun 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 86°. Heat index will be around 89°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A little less humid with a low of 66°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 88°.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers and possible thunder after 2p.m. High of 86°.

