Metro Detroit Forecast: The cold returns with a few lake effect showers

(WXYZ) — Today: A little sun is possible to start the day, but by evening we could get a few lake effect snow showers from the western side of the state as temps drop back into the 30s. High of 43°. Wind: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of snow showers through midnight. Then decreasing clouds. A lunar eclipse will begin at 2:18am and end at 5:47am; the peak (97% of the moon covered) will be right around 4am. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a low of 29° and a high of 43°. Temps in the mid 30s for the downtown tree lighting from 6-8 PM.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30° and a high of 44°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

