Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain this weekend

More rain this weekend
Posted at 5:08 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 23:22:00-04

(WXYZ) —
Tonight: A decrease in clouds. Low of 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 5 p.m. High of 60°. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain in the morning until 9 am. Then it will become partly sunny with a high of 52°. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
