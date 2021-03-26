Metro Detroit Forecast: More rain this weekend

(WXYZ) —

Tonight: A decrease in clouds. Low of 36°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain after 5 p.m. High of 60°. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain in the morning until 9 am. Then it will become partly sunny with a high of 52°. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

