Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm up begins today after a frosty start

We'll slowly warm back to 60° through the weekend with no rain or snow in the forecast.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Nov 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low of 33° and a high of 53°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low of 38°. High of 60°. *Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM. Sunrise: 7:13 a.m. | Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

