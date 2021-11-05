Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm up begins today after a frosty start

(WXYZ) — Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low of 33° and a high of 53°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low of 38°. High of 60°. *Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM. Sunrise: 7:13 a.m. | Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62°.

