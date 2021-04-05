Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm week with several chances of rain

(WXYZ) — Monday: Chance of rain and some thunder after 9am. The chance of rain will continue this afternoon, but showers will be more isolated. High of 64°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of rain overnight. Low of 47°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of rain early in the morning, and again in the evening. High of 75°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

