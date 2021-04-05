Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm week with several chances of rain

A stalled front across southeast Michigan will bring multiple rounds of rain over the next few days. Highs will be in the 60s today, but will rise into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday as the front lifts farther north.
(WXYZ) — Monday: Chance of rain and some thunder after 9am. The chance of rain will continue this afternoon, but showers will be more isolated. High of 64°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of rain overnight. Low of 47°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of rain early in the morning, and again in the evening. High of 75°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
