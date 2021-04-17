Metro Detroit Forecast: Warming the next few days before a big temperature drop next week

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a high of 56°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 41°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 61°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 65°.

Tuesday: Chance of rain mixing with snow later in the day. High of 44°. Chance of snow at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor