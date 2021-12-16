Metro Detroit Forecast: Wind advisory; gusts up to 50 mph

(WXYZ) — WIND ADVISORY in effect until 4pm today. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph at times Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Power outages are possible.

Thursday: A warm and windy morning with the temp around 61°. Chance of rain through the morning. Wind Advisory with gusts to 50 mph with falling temperatures and decreasing clouds after Noon. Record high is 65° in 1984. Temperatures drop to around 50° by 5pm.

Tonight: Breezy going into the night with clear skies, but the wind gets lighter overnight. Low of 32°; wind chills in the 20s.

Friday: Sunny morning with more clouds arriving later in the day. Chance of mixed showers overnight. High of 41°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

