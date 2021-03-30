Menu

Metro Detroit Forecast: Windy and warm today, but the warmth won't last

A quick warm up to 70 will be followed by a sharp drop in the temps. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Windy and warm with a high of 70°. High clouds increase through the afternoon. Southwest gusts will get as high as 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain starting after sunset (8pm).

Tonight: Breezy with scattered showers overnight. Up to 0.25" possible.

Wednesday: Chance of rain early in the morning, but it may even be gone by sunrise. Mild morning in the 40s. However it stays chilly with a NW wind 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 50°. Slight chance of a few snow showers across the Thumb after sunset.

Thursday: Cold and breezy for Opening Day. High of only 38°, but wind chills will stay in the 20s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

