Metro Detroit Forecast: Windy, but dry travel day

(WXYZ) — Today: Brightest early then breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 48°. Winds: S 10-25 mph. Chance of showers after sunset, mostly on the north side of metro Detroit.

Tonight: Light rain fills in overnight. Low of 40°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain likely early in the morning. Then light showers at times the rest of the day. High of 47°. Rain totals around 0.25" or less.

Friday: Cold and windy. Partly cloudy with a low of 27° and a high of 35°. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

