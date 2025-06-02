Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Summer

There's a big warm-up on the way with highs back into the 80s for three days. Eventually that will mean rain and maybe some storms. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the year so far.
Metro Detroit Weather: Finally, a summer feel on the way.
Today: Mostly sunny as the warm up begins. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Maybe just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 83%
  • Dew point: 40°
  • Pressure: 30.03 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:57 AM
  • Sunset: 09:04 PM

