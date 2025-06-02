Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Summer

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 2
Today: Mostly sunny as the warm up begins. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Watch the full forecast in the video player below
Metro Detroit Weather: Finally, a summer feel on the way.
Tonight: Maybe just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew point: 40°
- Pressure: 30.03 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: WNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:57 AM
- Sunset: 09:04 PM