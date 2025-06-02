Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Summer

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 2

Today: Mostly sunny as the warm up begins. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Metro Detroit Weather: Finally, a summer feel on the way.

Tonight: Maybe just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

