Metro Detroit Weather: Rounds of storms Wednesday, some severe

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, April 2

Today: A slippery mix is possible early around and north of I-69. Rain and storms are likely with the highest chance for severe storms in the evening through the overnight. Highs in the mid 60s during the evening. Winds: ESE 15-30 mph gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible until 4am. Skies will recover by morning with mild temps in the 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: After an early morning rain chance it will become partly sunny and stay mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor