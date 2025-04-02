Metro Detroit Weather: Rounds of storms Wednesday, some severe

Watch Now
Wednesday could start slippery in areas around and north of I69. Rounds of storms are likely for the metro Detroit area. The highest chance of severe storms will be in the evening and Wednesday night.
Today: A slippery mix is possible early around and north of I-69. Rain and storms are likely with the highest chance for severe storms in the evening through the overnight. Highs in the mid 60s during the evening. Winds: ESE 15-30 mph gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible until 4am. Skies will recover by morning with mild temps in the 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: After an early morning rain chance it will become partly sunny and stay mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew point: 28°
  • Pressure: 30.09 in
  • Wind speed: 14 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:13 AM
  • Sunset: 08:00 PM

