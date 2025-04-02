Metro Detroit Weather: Rounds of storms Wednesday, some severe

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:
Today: A slippery mix is possible early around and north of I-69. Rain and storms are likely with the highest chance for severe storms in the evening through the overnight. Highs in the mid 60s during the evening. Winds: ESE 15-30 mph gusts up to 40 mph.
Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible until 4am. Skies will recover by morning with mild temps in the 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.
Thursday: After an early morning rain chance it will become partly sunny and stay mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew point: 28°
- Pressure: 30.09 in
- Wind speed: 14 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:00 PM