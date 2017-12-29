Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow and cold

(WXYZ) - Spotty snow showers at times today with highs into the mid to upper teens. Another round of snow is heading our way tonight with up to one inch possible. A blast of colder air arrives Saturday night and holds on into New Year's Day.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Today: Light snow showers possible through the day. More snow possible overnight. Highs: 17-20 / Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, snow showers likely, snow accumulations around 1" are possible by Saturday morning. Lows: 10-12 / Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Scattered snow showers, some heavy north of Detroit, brisk and cold. Highs: 15-18 / Winds: WNW 10-20 mph