Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow and cold

Hally Vogel
5:40 AM, Dec 29, 2017

Tracking more snow and cold

(WXYZ) - Spotty snow showers at times today with highs into the mid to upper teens.  Another round of snow is heading our way tonight with up to one inch possible.  A blast of colder air arrives Saturday night and holds on into New Year's Day.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today:  Light snow showers possible through the day. More snow possible overnight.  Highs:  17-20 / Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.
 
Tonight:  Mostly cloudy, snow showers likely, snow accumulations around 1" are possible by Saturday morning.  Lows:  10-12 / Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
 
Saturday:  Scattered snow showers, some heavy north of Detroit, brisk and cold.  Highs:  15-18 / Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

