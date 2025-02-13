Watch Now
WeatherWeather Photo Gallery

YOUR PHOTOS: How you're having fun in the snow after Wednesday's storm

Now that you've had a chance to clean up the snow, we wanted to see how you're enjoying it! So we asked you to send in your pictures.

477451770_10232664148924405_2020569643192766047_n.jpg Photo by: Tami Touchette
 479491700_24033725729549763_2750353379401466436_n.jpg Took a PTO day and been under the covers all dayPhoto by: Jennifer Twining
 477441101_10236244167987072_5747733782650837656_n.jpg Photo by: Vicki Barry
 477533244_10236244164786992_1161462647647435416_n.jpg Photo by: Vicki Barry
 477565637_8990561697658595_2351644207635863697_n.jpg Photo by: Nicole Aprile Mikulski
 477450076_10236457609240540_7965578304038636528_n.jpg Photo by: Amber Michelle
 477588874_10160414646177443_5353553460688117650_n.jpg Photo by: Brittany Beaupré
 477442678_10231235894514696_1179863158891992353_n.jpg Photo by: Jennifer Jones Dawe
 475589297_10235247357354046_5033991792401141015_n.jpg Photo by: Laura Granger
 477577561_10162747305704260_8817193209100356555_n.jpg Photo by: Alyssa Rochford
 476860943_610347445098984_2466660877857216797_n.jpg Ava and her cousin Peyton enjoying the sledding hill at Marshbank in West BloomfieldPhoto by: Leann Knight
 476582932_1683261568893535_3868047621881165251_n.jpg Ava and her cousin Peyton enjoying the sledding hill at Marshbank in West BloomfieldPhoto by: Leann Knight
 479046988_10114263822297692_8221939847089382674_n.jpg Shoveling snow for neighbors!Photo by: Crystal Pamer Pams
 477449214_1300498747868105_7240302865124961367_n.jpg Photo by: Danielle Teschler

YOUR PHOTOS: How you're having fun in the snow after Wednesday's storm

close-gallery
  • 477451770_10232664148924405_2020569643192766047_n.jpg
  • 479491700_24033725729549763_2750353379401466436_n.jpg
  • 477441101_10236244167987072_5747733782650837656_n.jpg
  • 477533244_10236244164786992_1161462647647435416_n.jpg
  • 477565637_8990561697658595_2351644207635863697_n.jpg
  • 477450076_10236457609240540_7965578304038636528_n.jpg
  • 477588874_10160414646177443_5353553460688117650_n.jpg
  • 477442678_10231235894514696_1179863158891992353_n.jpg
  • 475589297_10235247357354046_5033991792401141015_n.jpg
  • 477577561_10162747305704260_8817193209100356555_n.jpg
  • 476860943_610347445098984_2466660877857216797_n.jpg
  • 476582932_1683261568893535_3868047621881165251_n.jpg
  • 479046988_10114263822297692_8221939847089382674_n.jpg
  • 477449214_1300498747868105_7240302865124961367_n.jpg

Share

Tami Touchette
Took a PTO day and been under the covers all dayJennifer Twining
Vicki Barry
Vicki Barry
Nicole Aprile Mikulski
Amber Michelle
Brittany Beaupré
Jennifer Jones Dawe
Laura Granger
Alyssa Rochford
Ava and her cousin Peyton enjoying the sledding hill at Marshbank in West BloomfieldLeann Knight
Ava and her cousin Peyton enjoying the sledding hill at Marshbank in West BloomfieldLeann Knight
Shoveling snow for neighbors!Crystal Pamer Pams
Danielle Teschler
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next