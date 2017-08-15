Dozens of employers hiring at Job Expo in Southfield on August 30, 2017

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs at a major hiring event in Southfield at the end of August.

It’s the Hired in Michigan Job Expo sponsored by JobFairGiant.com.

So far, Job Fair Giant reports more than 50 employers are registered to be in attendance.

Some include Quicken Loans, Canine to Five, Global Information Technology, and Walden University.

HIRED IN MICHIGAN JOB EXPO

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

9:00am-12:00pm

1:00pm-3:00pm

Best Western Hotel

26555 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI

LIST OF EMPLOYERS HIRING HERE.

JOB SEEKERS CAN REGISTER ONLINE HERE.

If you’d like to attend, please bring plenty of copies of your resume and be prepared for possible interviews onsite.

Employers interested in being part of this event should call (734)956-4550.