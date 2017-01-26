Community Comment: Newsmaker of the Year, Auto Industry & Transfer of Power

WXYZ Detroit - We’re off to a good start this year for Channel 7 viewer feedback! Our station editorial announcing Chris Ilitch and James Craig as our 2016 Newsmakers of the Year, prompted these comments. Stephanie Strobel said:

“What an outstanding combination! Both leaders have poured their heart and soul into making Detroit better. I applaud them and your selections.”

Thomas Wilson, Jr. has been active in police/community relations for 20 years. He wrote:

“Both men have served the City of Detroit well. Police/community relations were good before Chief Craig arrived and are still good…and getting better. …(That) is the reason why there has not been an incident here as (there) has been in Ferguson, MO. and elsewhere.”

Doug Jefferson sent us this message about our auto industry editorial:

“The North American International Auto Show seems to get better every year and the Big Three are riding high right now. As Detroiters, let’s make sure the rest of the world doesn’t take our recent progress for granted.”

Our editorial on American democracy and the peaceful transition of power triggered Diane Lenk of Brighton to write:

“I do have concerns. …Please, please provide assurance that you will provide fair and balanced reporting. If not, I am absolutely terrified that we will live in a dictatorship.”

And finally, Richard Bayer of Northville said:

“It is about time that we have a media representative speak out with a level head to the public. Mike (Murri) was right. Channel the energy on going forward not backwards.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching. Keep those comments coming.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: January 26 - 29, 2017