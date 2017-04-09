WXYZ Detroit - From Opening Day at Comerica Park to closing day at Joe Louis Arena, there’s great excitement in the D!

Today will mark the final Detroit Red Wings game to be played inside The Joe. From 1979 to 2017, it’s been the home and heart of Hockeytown. The Wings’ finale against the New Jersey Devils will be bittersweet. As one chapter of “Detroit Pride” ends, another begins!

Next season will open with Detroit’s beloved hockey team playing in the new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena. They will be joined by the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. Both teams will be within a few blocks of Comerica Park and Ford Field. It will be America’s most compact area of professional hockey, basketball, baseball and football. Add to that a 50 block district of entertainment and business, and you’re watching a great “big city” comeback story.

Cherish the nostalgia but embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. The Wings won four Stanley Cups and a 25-season playoff streak inside The Joe. The Pistons won two back-to-back championships inside The Palace. We’re a town that loves our sports teams! Thanks for the great memories in those two buildings. But remember that the banners, traditions and fans will follow the teams into their new home. It will be the start of new memories in Detroit.

Little Caesars Arena and The District promise to be the catalyst for connecting midtown to downtown in a vibrant urban setting. It’s also a golden opportunity to take our “Detroit Pride” to a whole new level!

I’m Mike Murri, Vice President & General Manager

Broadcast: April 6 - 9, 2017