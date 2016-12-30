Spotlight on the News: A look back at 2016 & a look forward to 2017

WXYX Detroit - On Sunday, January 1, Spotlight on the News will feature our end of 2016 media roundtable discussion. Guests will include: Ingrid Jacques, The Detroit News editorial page; Bankole Thompson, The Detroit News & Superstation 910AM; Mark Lee, WXYT 1270AM Small Talk; Erica Murphy, WJR News Talk 760AM; Ken Brown, WJR 760AM Mitch Albom Show and Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ.com web reporter.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.