Spotlight on the News: A look back at 2016 & a look forward to 2017

Chuck Stokes
1:07 PM, Dec 30, 2016

Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (left) with Mark Lee (WXYT Small Tak), Erica Murphy (WJR News'Talk), Ken Brown (WJR's Mitch Albom Show) & Alexandra Bahou (WXYZ.com)

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spotlight host Chuck Stokes with Detroit News journalists Ingrid Jacques (middle) and Bankole Thompson.

WXYX Detroit - On Sunday, January 1, Spotlight on the News will feature our end of 2016 media roundtable discussion.  Guests will include: Ingrid Jacques, The Detroit News editorial page; Bankole Thompson, The Detroit News & Superstation 910AM; Mark Lee, WXYT 1270AM Small Talk; Erica Murphy, WJR News Talk 760AM; Ken Brown, WJR 760AM Mitch Albom Show and Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ.com web reporter.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

 

