Spotlight on the News: Get ready for the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise & Detroit Jazz Festival

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, August 13, Spotlight on the News will focus on two major summer events in Southeast Michigan, the Woodward Dream Cruise and the annual Detroit Jazz Festival. Guests will include: Dream Cruise Executive Director Tony Michaels, Ford Performance Car Marketing Manager Jim Owens, Detroit Jazzfest President & CEO Chris Collins, Motor City Solutions Car Restoration Shop Owner Jeff Adwell, 1966 Ford Mustang Owner Wendy Kozma and 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo Owner Richard Gebstadt.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.