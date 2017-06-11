Spotlight on the News Special: The leaders & issues inside the 2017 Mackinac Policy Conference

Chuck Stokes
4:28 PM, Jun 10, 2017
10:28 AM, Jun 11, 2017

Spotlight

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, June 11, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a special looking back at the issues and highlights of the recent Mackinac Policy Conference.  More than twenty movers and shakers from various professions will give us their sense of the "Mood of Michigan" from the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI. 

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top