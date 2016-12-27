Detroit's Jewish community celebrating Chanukah at Menorah in the D event at Campus Martius Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A major holiday event is underway at Campus Martius Park Downtown.

Called Menorah in the D, it is a celebration of Detroit’s Jewish community.

The party is in full swing down, with people of all ages ready to celebrate.

The event is about people coming together on the 4th night of Chanukah for a 6th straight year.

Thousands of people are here to enjoy the season, sing and dance to traditional music.

Also, there's the lighting of that 26-foot tall menorah, along with a prayer.

They've got a snack bar, craft beer, hot cider and a 21 and older heated tent for people from all communities to hang out and mingle.

There’s still plenty of time to come on down. The event goes until 8:00 p.m.

