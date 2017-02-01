Police investigate woman's stabbing death in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Another horrifying discovery of a woman severely stabbed in a southwest Detroit neighborhood has police racing to catch a killer.

A total of three women have been found murdered in just two days.

Police are not ruling out the possibility, the same killer could be behind them all.

The latest crime happened at the corner of Junction and Brandon Streets. Early this morning, a woman badly bleeding from stab wounds to the chest was found, and rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim had no identification and was 35 to 40-years-old.

This troubling crime, comes just a day after 2 other women's bodies were found without I.D. on the west side. One was strangled. The other also stabbed.

Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to call Detroit Police right away.