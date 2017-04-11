Chris Ilitch says he has 100% confidence in Red Wings' GM Ken Holland

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Red Wings players cleaned out their lockers at Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday, just two days after the team finished their season at Joe Louis Arena Sunday night.

During the session, Christopher Ilitch, who took over the team after his father's death in February, spoke to the media.

Ilitch discuss a number of topics but one on the minds of many people is the future of General Manager Ken Holland.

During the discussion, Ilitch said he has 100 percent confidence in Holland, saying he is the GM for now and in the future. He also said the goal is to win another Stanley Cup.

Another topic he discussed was the future of head coach Jeff Blashill, who was recently named head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team for the IIHF World Championships next month.

He did say he liked Blashill but the ultimate decision would come down to Holland, who is expected to keep the head coach on for next season.

The Red Wings finished the 2016-17 season 33-36-13 in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. They missed the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.