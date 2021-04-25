2-month-old baby safe after being abducted during carjacking

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-month-old baby is safe this morning after police say he was taken from his parents during a carjacking on Detroit's east side.

Investigators say it happened last night on East Jefferson -- where a gunman carjacked a couple with the baby still in the back seat.

Then, police say the baby and the car were found in an alley near Crane and Canfield early Sunday morning. The baby is now back with his parents.

Police say a 35-year-old suspect is in custody and say he is someone the parents of the baby know.

Stay with 7 Action News and wxyz.com as this story develops.