3 seriously injured after knife attack on party boat in New York City

A knife attack on a crowded party boat at a New York City pier Saturday resulted in the hospitalization of three people, police said.

A 911 call came in around 5 p.m. reporting the assault along the East River near 58th Street and the Brooklyn Army Terminal warehouse, Detective Sophia Mason said.

The victims were said to be a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso, a 40-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and a 28-year-old man who was hit in the head with a bottle.

They were taken to the NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition, Mason said. There were no arrests as of Saturday evening, and the investigation was ongoing.

Around 3,000 people were aboard the vessel, the Cornucopia Majesty, at the time, according to police.

