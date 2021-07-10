DETROIT (WXYZ) — Block clubs, churches and community groups are registering for the 15th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day on Saturday, August 7.

The popular citywide event features more than 100 activities and community service projects that project pride in the city. For the second year in a row, Neighborhoods Day will emphasize state, local and federal safety protocols due to the pandemic, including vaccinations for volunteers and mask wearing and social distancing for those who have not been vaccinated.

This year’s Neighborhoods Day events are posted on the ARISE Detroit! website at: www.arisedetroit.org. People looking for volunteer opportunities can contact registered groups listed on the website. Groups can register for Neighborhoods Day for $25 at www.arisedetroit.org. Registered groups will receive custom made banners with the names of their organizations, cleanup bags for blight removal projects, marketing support and other incentives. The registration deadline is July 15.

As in past years, groups also can register to host events throughout August and receive Neighborhoods Day incentives. Examples of possible 2021 Neighborhoods Day activities include:

 Blight removal and beautification of homes and businesses

 Homeowner spruce up and beautification projects, such as painting, mowing lawns and planting trees, flowers or shrubs

 Giveaways of school supplies and food

 Front porch, front lawn or backyard parties, barbecues, picnics and celebrations

 Music concerts and festivals

 Children’s sidewalk games, chalk drawing, or other kids’ activities at their homes

 Local artists displaying their paintings, sculptures and other artwork in front of homes and businesses

 Serve A Senior: Young people and others providing a service for senior citizens, such as painting a house, sprucing up a garden, delivering food, etc.

 Social distance bicycle rides

For more information, visit www.arisedetroit.org.