2018 Cookie Season begins for Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan now underway

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - The streets are buzzing with excitement as the 2018 Cookie Season begins for Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM).

Booth sales will begin Friday, February 16, 2018 and run through the beginning of April 2018. Girls will sell cookies at area malls, and grocery and big box stores throughout southeast Michigan. Nationally, almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season.

GSSEM’s cookie lineup and prices are as follows:

Thin Mints - $4.00/box

Samoas - $4.00/box

Tagalongs - $4.00/box

Trefoils - $4.00/box

Do-si-dos - $4.00/box

Savannah Smiles - $4.00/box

Toffee-Tastic (gluten free) - $5.50/box

S’mores - $5.50/box

To locate cookie booths, visit http://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html