2022 Freep Film Festival set for April 27th

(WXYZ) — The Freep Film Festival unveils the lineup for its 2022 festival.

Highlights of the ninth annual festival include the first public screening of an in-depth look at Detroit's historic bankruptcy, the world premiere of a bio-doc profiling local gay rights activist Jeffrey Montgomery, and the Michigan debut of a film exploring the troubled waters of Lake Erie. More highlights are listed below.

“2nd Chance”: In 1969, a bankrupt Detroit pizzeria owner, Richard Davis, invented the modern-day bulletproof vest. Charming and brash — even shooting himself 192 times — Davis directed sensational marketing films, earning him celebrity status among police and gun owners. The film, which just premiered at Sundance, reveals a man full of contradictions.

“America You Kill Me”: This world premiere looks at the life and legacy of local gay-rights icon and Triangle Foundation cofounder Jeffrey Montgomery, who became a powerful voice against violence and discrimination after his boyfriend was murdered outside a Detroit bar in the 1980s.

“Bad Axe”: An Asian-American family in rural Michigan fights to keep its restaurant and the American dream alive in the face of a pandemic and more. Just debuted at SXSW.

“The Erie Situation”: As climate, politics and agricultural interests collide, the health of Lake Erie hangs in the balance.

“Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit”: It will be the first public screening of this doc, which tells the dramatic story of Detroit’s 2013 bankruptcy, framing the city’s dire financial situation as a canary in the coal mine for municipalities nationwide. The film offers new insights and behind-the-scenes details of the critical juncture in the city’s history.

“Luminous”: This film follows Calvin College astronomy professor Larry Molnar's five-year journey to test his unprecedented prediction: the near-future explosion of a star. But will he be right?

“Musher”: This Michigan premiere reveals the devotion that four women have with their dogs and the world of sled-dog racing. It’s set largely in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula amidst the annual CopperDog 150 race.

“The Pez Outlaw”: Michigan resident Steve Glew spent the 1990s smuggling rare Pez dispensers into the USA from Eastern Europe, making millions of dollars. It was all magical until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident – aka the president of the Pez company – decided to put a stop to him. Just debuted at SXSW.

“We Can Be Heroes”: This locally shot doc tells the story of Detroit boxer Taylor (Machine Gun) Duerr as he trains for the fight of his life, while battling the demons of his addiction. World premiere.

To learn more, visit freepfilmfestival.com.