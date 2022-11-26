3rd annual Small Business Saturday Marketplace Event set for November 26th

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich (WXYZ) — Mogul Life Cultivation Center to host 3rd Annual Small Business Saturday Marketplace Event.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. through 4 a.m., at Mogul Life Cultivation Center. It's located at 22777 Harper Ave., Suite 207, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080.

Small Business Saturday Marketplace gives the community and surrounding cities the opportunities to support local businesses during the busiest time of the year. Also, at this event people will have access to information to start, grow or scale a business or nonprofit that will be provided by Pray Hustle Slay University.

Refreshments and beverages will be served during the event while supplies last.

Tickets for this event are free. However, guests are asked to register in advance at www.MogulLifeinc.com to maintain capacity.