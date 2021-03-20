48-page spring catalog celebrates “A Brand New Day” at Gardner-White

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Gardner-White, Michigan’s #1 furniture and mattress store, has launched its spring Lookbook filled with ideas and products to fill homes, apartments and backyards with the latest furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and more.

“We have more than 130 featured products throughout the 48 pages of this gorgeous catalog,” said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White. “People can visit our 12 stores to see the items or view them online with a simple click at https://www.gardner-white.com/."

Highlights of the Lookbook include the Jonathan Louis Design Lab which can be configured 200 different ways with a myriad of seating, depth, comfort, color, fabric and leg options. Detroiters are also excited about the launch of the Gardner-White exclusive Detroit Furniture Collection featuring seating from Marisol. Gardner-White plans to publish the Lookbook twice a year.

Gardner-White is looking for enthusiastic candidates for its network of metro Detroit stores. For a complete list of Gardner-White openings, visit https://www.gardner-white.com/about/careers

to apply.

