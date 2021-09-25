8th Annual RunTough 5K and 1M Fun Run set for September 25th

SALINE, MI (WXYZ) — ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is excited to announce the kickoff of the 8th Annual RunTough 5K and 1M Fun Run presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which will be held both virtually and in person at Saline Hornet Stadium on September 25, 2021. This family-friendly 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is the foundation’s longest-running event.

The 8th Annual RunTough 5K and 1M Fun Run will have different ways to participate:

SALINE LOCAL RACE — Register for the local 5K or 1M race and join us in person on September 25 in Saline! Packet pickup will be Friday, Sept 24 from 4-6pm at Saline High School's Hornet Stadium and starting at 7:45am the morning of the race. Opening ceremony is at 8:30am, and race begins at 9am. VIRTUAL WITH OR WITHOUT A SHIRT — NEW this year: You can register for our virtual race with or without a shirt! You choose the date, the time, and the location to run, walk, or do the activity of your choice (or not — we won't tell!). If you register for a shirt, we'll mail you a race packet. ADDITIONAL EFFORTS — For more information about efforts being led by our Family Partners as well as other families affected by pediatric brain cancer, please go to www.chadtough.org/runtough. Information for these efforts will be updated as it becomes available.

RunTough originated in 2014 when a group of neighbors in the Saline area came together in support of Chad Carr, a 3-year-old boy who had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer called DIPG. Since then, RunTough alone has raised over $1.5 million for pediatric brain cancer research and inspired more than 13,000 registrants. To learn more about the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, go to www.chadtough.org.