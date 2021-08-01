Watch
A summer of fitness & fun underway in Detroit's Beacon Park

Beacon Park Foundation
Cardio Boxing at Beacon Park.
Posted at 5:18 AM, Aug 01, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sundays in the summer at Beacon Park are filled with fun & fitness!

Among the classes being offered is cardio boxing. This fun, high energy cardio class is designed to challenge each individual and leave you feeling accomplished.
No equipment is needed, but you can bring a towel, water and mat if you like. This class is free and open to the public. Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Avenue in downtown Detroit.

Please use the registration link to sign up.

For more on the cardio boxing class, visit detroit.com/event/cardio-boxing-at-beacom-park/

