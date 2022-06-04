Annual Palmer Park Art Fair set for June 4 & 5, 2022

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — 9th annual Palmer Park Art Fair returns Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

With almost 300 acres of lawn and woodland, Palmer Park is surrounded by northwest Detroit’s most established and active neighborhoods. It’s no wonder that the 9th Annual Palmer Park Art Fair is such a highly anticipated summer event. On Saturday, June 4, from 10AM - 7PM, and Sunday, June 5, from 11AM - 5PM, the picturesque portion of the park adjacent to the historic log cabin and Lake Frances will be transformed into a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.

The park is located at 910 Merrill Plaisance St., Detroit, Mich. 48203, between McNichols and 7 Mile Roads, west of Woodward.

The free event will be an immersive art experience for those of all ages to explore hundreds of original artworks of various media, including painting, sculpture, music, mixed media, and more. The yearly art fair creates opportunities for Detroit artists to connect with art buyers. The inventory will include a mix of traditional art fairs and a showcase of artists just starting out. The 2022 fair will feature more than 100 artists and artisans from some 15 states – as well as interactive activities, including:

Mint Artists Guild - Talented teen artists will guide attendees in making their own arty musical instruments.

Art in Motion, Livernois - Leading attendees in painting ceramic boats.

Drum Circle - All are invited to join.

Detroit Fine Art Breakfast Club - More than 20 emerging artists, ranging in age from 20 to 70-plus.

Detroit Art Teachers Association - Both professional and emerging artists, highlighting the talents of those who teach our children.

The Scarab Club - Sketching demonstrations.

Music stage - Live local talent.

Specialty food booths.

The art of the written word will also be on display. One of the first art fairs to include writers, this year the festival has expanded the authors’ tent to feature more than 20 local writers in a variety of genres. Many will present readings from their books. The event will also feature live poetry reading.

Admission and parking are free. For more event information visit www.palmerparkartfair.com.