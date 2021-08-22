Area foster kids need your help preparing for the first day of school

PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — The first day of school is less still about a month away but local area foster kids need your help preparing for that big day.

Kyle Farr, DNP, NP-C, the owner of Detroit Aesthetics Company is hosting a back to school shoe drive to collect as many pairs of brand new shoes as he can to donate to Michigan Foster Care Closet for foster children in need as they head back to school this fall. As an added incentive, all individuals who donate brand new shoes will be eligible for a chance to win a free “Full Face Makeover” valued up to $5,000.

The Detroit Aesthetics Company is Michigan's premier medical spa and beauty clinic developed with the goal of helping patients control time by utilizing the latest aesthetic treatments.

The Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit organization that operates on a 100 percent volunteer basis, is a dedicated community of individuals that give their time, talent and resources to provide the best quality "shopping" experience to local foster children in need. The organization provides clothing, shoes, toys, linens, nursery furniture, strollers, car seats, school supplies, hygiene products, etc, to local foster children and their families free of charge. Clothing children with confidence and self-esteem is what the organization strives for, with each and every child that walks through its doors.

“Donating shoes is such a simple gesture that shows kids we are with them every step of the way,” said Farr. “This shoe drive is not just providing new shoes to these children, we are also aiming to make a huge impact on their self-esteem and give them the dignity and confidence to face whatever challenges come their way.”

Those interested in donating can purchase brand new shoes and drop them off in person at the Detroit Aesthetics Company located at 640 Starkweather Street, Suite C in Plymouth, Michigan during business hours. Individuals can purchase shoes online by accessing the wish list at https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/35YJSVAJ8DJJM/ref=pdp_new_wl or on the Detroit Aesthetics Company website at https://www.detroitmedspa.com/. Cash donations are being accepted as well.

For every pair of shoes purchase and donated through the Amazon Wish List, please include your name, email address and phone number in the gift message box and your information will be entered to win a "Full Face Makeover" valued at up to $5,000. If purchasing shoes and dropping them off in person, please provide a copy of your receipt, along with your name, email address and phone number. To be eligible to win the "Full Face Makeover," shoes and contact information must be received by midnight Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

As an added bonus, all individuals who donate shoes will be entered to win an exclusive and personal “Full Face Makeover” from Detroit Aesthetics Company owner Kyle Farr, DNP, NP-C. This all-inclusive “Full Face Makeover” will consist of a comprehensive facial assessment and skin analysis, a signature HydraFacial MD session that will simultaneously remove dead skin cells, clean out clogged pores and rehydrates the skin, leaving it brighter and more rejuvenated, a “Full Face” treatment of wrinkle relaxer (Dysport/Botox), a midface contouring and lip enhancement with dermal fillers (Restylane/Juvederm) and a customized starter skincare regimen. This incredible “Full Face Makeover” package is valued at up to $5,000. Each pair of shoes donated will count toward one entry for a chance to win.

The Detroit Aesthetics Company’s back to school shoe drive will run from now until September 7.

