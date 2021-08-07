Watch
ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day 2021 set for August 7th

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 08:31:11-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — ARISE DETROIT! Neighborhoods Day celebrates all the great work block clubs, churches, schools, community groups and local businesses do throughout the year in the effort to create a better Detroit.

The 2021 Neighborhoods Day celebration will take place on Saturday, August 7. Events ranging from art shows and clean-ups to school supply giveaways and parades will be held all over the city, from midtown to downtown, from the west side to the east side.

To learn more or to volunteer, visit https://www.arisedetroit.org/

