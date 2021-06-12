Art of Fire: Clay, Glass and Metal Show set for June 12 & 13

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — On Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce will host the The Art of Fire, Clay-Glass-Metal Show, now in its 26th year, in downtown Royal Oak at main and Sixth.

This unique art show features juried clay, glass and metal artists from across the country showing their stunning works of art. The event is presented by Genisys Credit Union.

"It was sad that we had to skip the show last year because of the COVID pandemic but, we are thrilled to be back in downtown Royal Oak this June, "said Shelly Kemp, Executive Director of the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, producers of the event. " We've decided to relocate the show to the parking lot at 6th and Main, in the heart of Royal Oak’s lively downtown. We believe this will be a great opportunity for folks to get out, in a safe environment, enjoy beautiful art from across the country and have a great time outdoors. Of course the stores of Royal Oak and restaurants both indoor and with their outdoor patios will add to a joyful atmosphere. We invite everyone to get out of the house, meet the artists, learn about their work, buy some beautiful art and have a great day." This temporary location allows for proper social distancing and other important COVID protocols.

The unique art show, dedicated to clay, glass and metal, renamed itself three years ago to reflect the fact that clay, glass and metal art is all created from the earth with the use of fire. "It is amazing to see the many different functional pieces that are at the same time great works of art," said Kemp. "That's what makes this show one of a kind."

Hours for the art fair are Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.artoffirro.com to learn more.