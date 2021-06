(WXYZ) — Avoid buyer's remorse when looking for a home. The housing market across metro Detroit remains hot and the need to act quickly could cause homebuyers to rush the decision on such a large purchase.

Jeanette Schneider, President of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan, joined 7 Action News with advice, especially for first-time buyers, including some steps which should never be skipped.

For more, visit remax-detroit.com.