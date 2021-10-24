Azra Chamber of Horrors now open in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — Azra Chamber of Horrors is Metro Detroit's newest and most terrifying haunted house experience!

The haunted attrraction has been rated #1 in Michigan & Top 20 in the nation by Scare Factor, and each chamber is more menacing than the last! With 13 new rooms making a great expansion even a greater haunt even bigger and better than ever. Every turn holds a new terror, so no matter what your darkest fear is, it's got it covered.

The story goes that many years ago in Azra there were countless battles in the Quest of Lasers. When finally, the light had gone and all that remained was darkness it left the people of Azra trapped inside, their souls held hostage by a mighty dragon that would never let them escape. The dragon fed on their fears and summoned demons to unleash relentless terror onto Azra. A demon for each chamber to the maze to feed the dragon's never-ending hunger.

Azra Chamber of Horrors is located at 31401 John R. Rd, Bldg 2., Madison Heights, MI, 48071. For more information, call (734) 718-0088 or visit https://zap-zone.com [zap-zone.com] or https://azrahaunt.com [azrahaunt.com]