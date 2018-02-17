Beautiful Bridal Showcase to be held February 17th in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Former “Say Yes to the Dress”consultant Keasha Rigsby opens Beautiful Bridal in downtown Detroit.

On Feb. 17, Rigsby is hosting her first Beautiful Bridal Showcase. It'll take place from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will give visitors a chance to see exclusive bridal dresses from many of Rigsby's favorite haute couture designers like Simone Carvalli and talented local designers. The event will also include a Try on Party where guests can experiment with different dresses while they get information on custom ideas like changing straps, sleeves or adding a belt and shoes or accessories to create a one-of-a-kind look.

Beautiful Bridal in located at 2921 E. Jefferson and it opens by appointment only. For more information call (313) 877-9037 or visit http://beautifulbridalwithkeasha.com/