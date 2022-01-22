Watch
Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 to kick off January 24th

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22

(WXYZ) BIRMINGHAM, MI — Birmingham’s highly anticipated Restaurant Week event returns for its 17th year!

On weekdays January 24 – 28 and January 31 – February 4, 2022, diners are invited to indulge in unique menus and a variety of cuisines prepared by top chefs from downtown Birmingham restaurants. From fine dining to casual fare, there’s something to satisfy everyone during the Restaurant Week event.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit Restaurant Week | Birmingham, The Shopping District (allinbirmingham.com)

